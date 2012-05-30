[VIDEO] The Usher And Tameka Raymond Custody Battle Brings Superstar To Tears

Usher broke down in an Atlanta courtroom yesterday (May 21) as the custody battle heated up with his ex-wife Tameka Raymond. The singer took the stand and painted a picture of the mother of his two sons as a violent and irrational woman, in at least one instance.

In video from the trial, a clearly distraught Usher can be seen wiping away tears. In one clip, the Grammy winner described a scene in which his one-time stylist attacked and spit at his female friend, Grace Miguel.

“She told her ‘I’m gonna kick your a** b**** get out of the car. How dare you bring this b**** to my subdivision, my house,'” he testified. “She continued to swing and spit. At this point she pulled the door open, tried to swing at her.”

The Raymonds were married in 2007 and split ways after two years. Tameka is looking for full-time custody while Usher is asking for more visitation rights.