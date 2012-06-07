“What A Great Conversation” Between Oprah And 50 Cent

50 Cent is ready for a sit down with Oprah Winfrey. After years of feuding, the controversial MC is meeting with the talk show icon for a one-on-one interview. The much-anticipated talk will be featured on Winfrey’s show Next Chapter.

It looks like the Queens, New York beef-fueled rapper has made quite the impression on Winfrey.

Just leaving Fiddy’s house ..what a great conversation.. instagr.am/p/Li665HSS-h/ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 6, 2012

She went on to tweet: “@MastinKipp can you believe the Fiddy meditates? He was so calm. And charming!”

It was back in March that 50 Cent explained his issues with Winfrey, a frequent critic of hip-hop.

“It started out negative ’cause I thought Oprah didn’t like hip-hop culture,” he said on ABC’s The View, adding that he later named his dog after the television legend. “I got the dog and now I love Oprah.”

50 Cent is not the only rapper to voice his issues with Winfrey. Rapper-turned-actor Ludacris expressed his disappointment at the media billionaire when he complained to GQ magazine about her treatment of hip-hop artists.

During a promotional appearance on her show with fellow cast mates of the film Crash, Luda claimed “she edited out a lot of my comments, while keeping her own in. Of course, it’s her show but we were doing a show on racial discrimination and she gave me a hard time as a rapper when I came on there as an actor. Initially, I wasn’t even invited on the show, and they called the night before to tell me I could be on.”

And trailblazing rapper/producer/film director Ice Cube offered his views on Winfrey to FHM.

“I’ve been involved in three projects pitched to her [Oprah Winfrey], but I’ve never been asked to participate on her show. Maybe she’s got a problem with hip-hop… She’s had damn rapists, child molesters, and lying authors on her show. And if I’m not a rags-to-riches story for her, who is?”

Since then, Winfrey has sat down with Jay-Z in 2010 for an interview and has even professed her love for Kanye West and Mary J. Blige.

Now it seems 50 and Winfrey have officially buried the proverbial hatchet. The interview, which airs Sunday at 9p.m. EST, will feature 50 Cent opening up about love, fatherhood, hip-hop culture and his turbulent upbringing.

—Keith Murphy, CBS Local