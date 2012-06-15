Chris Brown And Drake Issue Club Brawl Statements

The dust is starting to settle following a Thursday morning brawl at New York City nightclub W.i.P. involving Drake and Chris Brown. The Young Money rapper and R&B-pop performer have both issued statements on their alleged involvement in the fight.

“Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind last night at W.i.P.,” a rep told TMZ of the Canadian rhymer’s involvement. “He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. [Drake] did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property.”

Chris Brown’s camp, however, tells a different story.

“Chris, [girlfriend] Karrueche [Tran] and his friends were victims of a brutal attack last night at W.i.P,” Brown’s spokesman, Jeff Raymond, said in a statement issued to Reuters. “They sustained several injuries. Chris and his party are cooperating with NY authorities who are pursuing this incident further.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill, who was called out by rapper Roscoe Dash as someone at the center of the fracas, made it known that he had nothing to do with the brawl.

“I gotta say Lost alota respect for @drake & @meekmill,” Dash tweeted, “out of all the [expletive] who Dnt like yall y’all chose to retaliate against @chrisbrown”

Mill responded: “@Roscoedash you gotta chill b4 you b tweeting my name in some sh– i wasn’t even really in! Stay in ya lane!”

Brown backed up Mill’s claims: “Me and @MeekMill ain’t on that bulls—,” he tweeted. “Real respect Real….”

A rep for the NYC police department confirmed to CBS Local that an altercation occurred at around 4:00am at 34 Vandam street (club W.i.P.). There were five people injured, one male and four females. All suffered non life-threatening lacerations. A photo of an injured man, allegedly Brown’s longtime bodyguard, has since surfaced, but police could not confirm him as one of the injured.

Brown would later show off an Instagram photo of a gash on his chin he allegedly received from a thrown bottle on Twitter.

Drake is reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

—Keith Murphy, CBS Local