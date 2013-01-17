Rush Limbaugh Stands Up For Shawty Lo In ‘Baby Mama’ Drama

Shawty Lo has found an unlikely ally in his quest to get his reality show, All My Babies Mamas, reinstated to the Oxygen network. Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said the rapper was wronged when the show was shut down before the first episode aired.

Limbaugh blamed the “morality police” for ending Shawty Lo’s chance to show off the ten mothers of his eleven children, according to Allhiphop.

“The morality police, the old fuddy-duddies got in gear,” he said. “The show was simply gonna say what it is in terms of this lifestyle and just gonna tell everybody what it is.”

Though Limbaugh is a vocal proponent of “traditional family values,” he accused the show’s detractors of hypocrisy.

“So we were going to expand the definition of a family to include whatever people wanted it to be,” Rush Limbaugh said. “Shawty just sharing the love. Shawty just sharing all of his love with ten women and eleven babies. It was a show of love and devotion, how Shawty provides for all, and it’s being ripped right out from under him. I mean, who says that this is a marginalized existence?”

With much of the outrage came from the black community, the controversial talk show host pointed to race as a motivating factor in the show’s demise.

“Is it any wonder that the star of a show that happens to be black and has the show pulled out from under him?” Limbaugh asked. “Well, I know none of those kids are more important than the president’s kids, but they’re important to Shawty.”

The show was originally scheduled to air on the Oxygen network. All My Babies Mamas was going to highlight how he balances his life and provides for the needs of his eleven children. After a flood of criticism over what was deemed exploitative images, Oxygen killed the show.

Color of Change, a non profit created to “strengthen Black America’s political profile,” released a statement praising Oxygen TV’s decision to cancel All My Babies’ Mamas. The organization circulated a petition protesting the show that garnered more than 40,000 signatures.

“We thank Oxygen Media for taking this important step,” wrote Color of Change in a statement. “The tremendous response from over 40,000 ColorOfChange.org members, coupled with national outrage from Black folks, sent a clear message that exploitative television shows like ‘All My Babies’ Mamas’ are unacceptable.”

–E. Parker, CBS Local