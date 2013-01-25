REWIND: Why Beyoncé Is Not The Only Voice in Lip-Syncing, And Other Stories

President Barack Obama’s second inauguration almost went off without a hitch. Even the silencing of Lupe Fiasco, who was thrown off stage after singing an anti-Obama song, was hushed and relegated to the margins.

But when news broke that Beyoncé Knowles lip-synced the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Monday’s inauguration of President Barack Obama ceremony, she became the center of attention. But she was not alone. See what other great performances were lip-synced. [See video above]

While the world wondered if she did or if she did not, Tyrese piped up in support.

“If I was Beyoncé and it was as cold as it was outside and the whole world is watching, I would have lipsynced too,” Tyrese told Radio.com. [See video here] “If you think it’s easy to sing the National Anthem while the entire workd is looking, try it. A lot of people tend to make comments and throw stones when they don’t do what we do. Shut up. Try it yourself.”

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld announced his rap debut–sorta. The comedian talked about his new collaboration with hyper-fan Wale.

“Wale called me and came to my show and hung out a little bit,” he explained of the collaboration. “He wanted me to do something with him and I didn’t understand it but he did… I listened to his music and I liked his music. So I said, I’ll do it even though I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

–E. Parker, Radio.com