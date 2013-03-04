[VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY] Thank You For Making The “Egypt’s Sister’s Keeper Shut-In” A Huge Success!

This weekend The Egypt Cares Family Foundation and I joined forces with Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and the Women’s Empowerment Conference to host an all-female overnight empowerment boot camp for more than 200 women ages 18 to 50. The women discussed the spirit of sisterhood and creating an environment of love and acceptance for one another, while dissecting self-destructive issues such as jealousy and self-hatred that hold women back from happy, fruitful lives.

Black women are in a state of emergency where we’re trying to be too many things to too many people and forgetting who we are and whose we are. I wanted to host this shut-in to heal, to encourage and to strengthen our young women so that they can realize their full potential. I pray that everyone who attended the Shut-In walked away with a renewed spirit, a positive outlook on life and tips they can use to live healthier, happier lives.

Guests were treated to a series of seminars and presentations as well as complimentary meals, massages, makeup tips, a workout session, games, contests, karaoke, line dancing and more!

Participants were given a front-row seat to candid conversations about the work that needs to be done to improve how black women treat one another and the need to show more acceptance, love and solidarity toward one another. There were candid discussions about fitness, feminine hygiene, sexual health, oral care and mental/emotional well-being. The audience also enjoyed a spirited and no-holds barred conversation about topics that continue to be hot topics such as lighter skin vs darker skin and why we still have a hard time moving past that issue. The shut-in also included a frank forum that diseccted the “over the top way” certain black women present themselves on various reality TV programs, and called to the carpet whether or not that portrayal is an accurate reflection how we want to be perceived.

Special guest speakers included reality stars Towanda Braxton, Nicci Gilbert, Mimi Faust, Syleena Johnson, Ivy Couch and Pastor Dominique; V-103 and WAOK radio personalities Egypt Sherrod, Mo Ivory, Jean Ross, Princess Monique and Kendra G; a keynote address by Charmaine Ward, director of community affairs, Georgia-Pacific; OB/GYN Dr. Tosha Rogers-Jones, dentist Dr. Heavenly Kimes and psychologist Dr. Judi Lee Webb; motivational speaker Terra Wallace, celebrity talent managers Amber Noble-Garland and Deb Antney, publishing executive Yvette Caslin, aesthetician Venus Simmons, celebrity hair and makeup artists Bridgit Crider and Sandye Lomax.

Grammy-award winning singer & songwriter, Q Parker, made a quick surprise visit, gave the ladies encouragement about getting fit and serenaded us with a few verses of 112’s classic, “Cupid.”

The shut-in was made possible through generous in-kind donations of time, goods, services and support from V-103, I For Talent Management, 135th St. Agency, SJ Oglesby PR, Kristen Cooper, Clark Atlanta University, Damon Phillips & the men of Morehouse, Philip Ackerman & the good folks at Publix, Ebony Price & Price Perfect Event Chef, Chicago’s Nancy’s Pizza of Buckhead, Salads from Bruce’s Best, Liz Garner & Garner Girls Cupcakes, James Prince & the Costco family, Juicy Magazine, John Johnson of Showtime Entertainment, owner of Practical Bodies mobile massages Luretia Craig, and Vbar creator Tonya Tibbs.

Please be sure to join us for next years event!

Click the picture below and take a peek inside The Sister’s Keeper Shut-In