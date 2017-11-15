Casting Call for 11/15 – 22….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* Seeking Men (All Ethnicities) to portray “NASA Ground Crew” 20yrs & Older
* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing
* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 4th (in Juliette, Ga. / Please look up before submitting)
* Put “Ground Pad” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS // if hired, you’ll be on scaffolding next to the Shuttle! // It’s VERY SAFE, but if you get vertigo from looking down, don’t submit.
* Men (All Ethnicities) to portray NASA workers on Launch Pad 20yrs & Older
* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing
* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 5th (in Juliette, Ga. // Please look up before submitting)
* Put “Launch Pad” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
* Caucasian Newborn Twins (Girls, Boys, Combo) 2 Weeks – 2 Months Old
* Shoots early December – So if you’re pregnant w/twins, they wanna hear from you.
* Put “Newborn Twins” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking: Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School & College Students
* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs
* Put “High School/College Student” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking LOTS of Latino Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Latino Women, or Latino Man” in Subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(SECURITY GUARDS – Fresh Faces Needed)
* Caucasian & Hispanic Men/Women to portray Security Guards @ World Political Event
* People w/Real Life Experience are encouraged to apply…. 18 – 55yrs
* Fitting: TBA — Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “Metal Detector” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(BYSTANDERS – Fresh Faces Needed)
* Males & Females to portray Pedestrians outside of a World Political Event
* All Ethnicities 18 – 75yrs
* Fitting: TBA — Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “Crosswalk” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(United Nations Delegates)
* Men & Women to portray Delegates of Foreign Nations (All Ethnicities) 18 – 65yrs
* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “DELEGATION” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(REPORTERS / NEWSPEOPLE)
* Men & Women to portray Political Reporters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 55yrs
* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “BREAKING NEWS” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Caucasian Men of All Shapes & Sizes to portray Protesters. 28 – 50yrs
* Shoots: Tomorrow / Thursday Nov. 14th
* Put “White Anarchist” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking a REAL (Zydeco Style) Jazz Band
* Also (Non-Musical) Street Performers: Acrobats, Juggler, contortionist, living statues, etc
* Put “Jazz Band, or Street Performer” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@CentralCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking Young Girls & Boys — All Ethnicities 10 – 14yrs
* Put “Young Girl, or Young Boy” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com
* Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School Students
* You can’t be booked as Student if you’re a core “Vampire, Werewolf, Witch”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “High School Student” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
* Seeking 100+ Men, Women, Kids (8-17yrs), and Families for BIG Upcoming Scene
* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 29th (in Fayetteville)
* Put “Man, Woman, or Family for BIG Scene” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
* Seeking: Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School & College Students
* All Ethnicities 18 – 25yrs
* Put “Hispanic Man or Woman” in Subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL PATIENTS)
* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Hospital Patients
* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: Police)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line