Enjoy A Suite With A Side Of Civil Rights History

Now when you visit the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta you can get a suite with a close up look at civil rights history. The Hyatt now has a special Coretta Scott King Suite available for visitors. The suite is a 1,600 sq. ft. luxury suite overlooking the atrium lobby. It features two parlors, a dining and conference table, full kitchen, entertainment bar, luxury sleeping room and two bathrooms. The Coretta Scott King Suite joins other suites at the Hyatt Regency dedicated to famous people including Atlanta Olympics organizer Billy Payne and former U.N. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young.

Several family members were on hand for the special ribbon cutting and unveiling on Friday, November 17 including daughter Dr. Bernice King, son Dexter King, nephew Isaac Farris and the matriarch of the King family Christina Farris King.

Here are some photos of the suite taken by V-103’s Frank Ski who also attended the unveiling.

Photo by Frank Ski

Dexter King, Reverend Gerald Durley and Frank Ski in Coretta Scott King Suite

Photo by Frank Ski

Frank Ski and Dr Bernice King

Photo credit: Frank Ski Entercom Radio

