Gospel News: Bishop T.D. Jakes Supports Kneeling For Prayer And Protest

When it comes to kneeling during the National Anthem, Bishop T.D. Jakes is a big supporter. Recently, Bishop T.D. Jakes sat down with CBN’s News John Jessup to share his view on the backlash that players get for kneeling during the anthem. Unafraid to dive in to America’s culture divide, here’s what he had to say:

“What makes this nation great is that we can express our opinions even if that freedom is against kneeling on the ground. The same freedom that gives the right to criticize is the same freedom that gives them the right to kneel.”

In August 2016, Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest for the injustice of African-Americans, which caused a huge controversy in the media. Since then, several athletes have joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the National Anthem and have also gained the support of many celebrities and public figures.