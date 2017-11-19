Gospel News: Bishop T.D. Jakes Supports Kneeling For Prayer And Protest

By Larry Tinsley
Filed Under: colin kaepernick, Gospel News, Larry Tinsley, Sunday Morning Praise, T.D. Jakes
(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

When it comes to kneeling during the National Anthem, Bishop T.D. Jakes is a big supporter. Recently, Bishop T.D. Jakes sat down with CBN’s News John Jessup to share his view on the backlash that players get for kneeling during the anthem. Unafraid to dive in to America’s culture divide, here’s what he had to say:

“What makes this nation great is that we can express our opinions even if that freedom is against kneeling on the ground. The same freedom that gives the right to criticize is the same freedom that gives them the right to kneel.”

In August 2016, Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest for the injustice of African-Americans, which caused a huge controversy in the media. Since then, several athletes have joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the National Anthem and have also gained the support of many celebrities and public figures.

More from Larry Tinsley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live