Gospel News: Jesse Jackson Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Over the weekend, Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson says that he has Parkinson’s disease. The 76-year old disclosed his condition to the public on Friday, and says he has been dealing with the disease for two years.

Jackson, whose been in the public eye for over 50 years, decided to come clean after his family noticed a big change in his health that could no longer be ignored.

During his disclosed letter to his supporters, he revealed that his father was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He also said that he will not let the disease stop him, but will have to make some lifestyle changes. It is unclear how his treatment would affect his leadership. However, Jackson still remains active in his advocacy, and is planning to soon write his memoir.

To view his letter for yourself, check it out below.