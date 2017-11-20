Drake Gets One-Upped by His Dad Dennis Graham in New Whiskey Ad

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake and his dad Dennis Graham have teamed up for a new advertisement for the rapper’s whiskey brand Virginia Black.

Earlier this year, the two worked together on four short ads that spoofed the Dos Equis commercials featuring “the most interesting man in the world.” Now, they’ve dropped another that beefs up the plot. Not only is Dennis a playa, it seems he’s got more game than his son — at least in theory.

Related: Drake Confronts Fan Who Groped Woman in Audience

In the latest installment, a beautiful girl attracts Drake’s attention. They walk towards one another. He prepares for the encounter, then she brushes right by him and cozies up with Drake’s dead.

“Hey son, hold my drink,” Graham says, handing his glass of Virginia Black to Drake. Then, he adds insult to injury by commenting, “Nice turtleneck.”

Watch the amusing commercial below:

One Sip, and Wooh! @champagnepapi @nikimurphy @therealdennisg . Going live today. A post shared by Virginia Black (@virginiablackwhiskey) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:39am PST

And check out the four other ads that previously aired: