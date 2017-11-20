LaVar Vs Trump Continues On CNN & Twitter Reactions

LaVar Ball came on CNN to talk about his feud with President Trump and the apology situation dealing with his son Liangelo Ball in China.
LaVar Ball, the father of a basketball player freed from China who also recently ran afoul of President Trump on Twitter, talks with @ChrisCuomo: "I don't have to go around saying thank you to everybody" https://t.co/Y1HRSycqyD pic.twitter.com/a7in4bLogG
"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," says LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, adding, "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let's just stay in our lane" https://t.co/CzyFZ2YTO1 pic.twitter.com/1XiXEg6Pl4
LaVar Ball on why he didn’t thank President Trump for bringing his son, LiAngelo Ball, home: “I would’ve said thank you if he would’ve put him on his plane and took him home. … There’s a lot of room on that plane” https://t.co/1HKetn552b pic.twitter.com/7BQhH0ZdyQ
"DID YOU THANK THE DOCTOR FOR BRINGING YOU INTO THIS WORLD?"
Lavar Ball is PURE comedy! 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/HfVqUms3VO
Most accurate portrayal of Lavar Ball’s CNN interview https://t.co/rjNhaGEA8V
