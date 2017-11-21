Chance the Rapper Secures $1 Million Donation for Chicago Public Schools

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper made a surprise appearance at Clark High School in Chicago on Monday (November 20) after supermarket chain Jewel-Osco announced their $1 million donation to the Chicago Public School System.

Chance was on hand to celebrate the largest donation in the company’s history, which will go to the rapper’s New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. According to the Chicago Tribune, the fund was created in partnership between SocialWorks, CPS and Ingenuity, an organization that advocates for arts education.

While visiting the high school, the rapper talked with students about the importance of educating themselves on taxes as well as to research where their parents’ money is going as it affects their lives and the way they are educated.

Watch Chance addressing the students here.