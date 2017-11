A long-running fued between Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has apparently spilled over. Today Mitchell, who finished 6th in the November 7th election for Atlanta Mayor, endorsed Mary Norwood to lead the city. Mayor Reed has endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms, Norwood’s opponent in the December 5th runoff election. In accepting Mitchell’s endorsement, Norwood said, “With Ceasar’s help, we are going to manage the great growth that is taking place.”