Kevin Hart’s Third Child Arrives: The Ryan Report

Rarely is there breaking entertainment news as The Ryan Report airs (being so early in the day and all) but this certainly qualifies: Kevin Hart and his wife of one year welcomed their first child just hours ago.

“God is truly amazing,” he posted to his 55 million-plus followers on Instagram at 3:16 a.m.. “Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45 a.m. . He is healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers.”

As anyone who follows the comedian/actor knows, his third child’s arrival is some much-needed good news for Hart. As last he made the Ryan Report (and the one before that, and the one before that, and…you get the picture) it was regarding an extra-marital escapade he basically admitted to having – not only while wife Eniko was pregnant, but allegedly on her birthday!

(And oh yeah – IT WAS TAPED!)