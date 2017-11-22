Casting Call for Nov. 22 – 29 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Parents & Teachers)

* Black, Hispanic, Caucasian Men & Women to portray School Faculty & Parents

* Include your Vehicle info: Year, Color, Make, Model. NO Red, Black, White CARS!

* All Ethnicities 40 – 65yrs…. Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 29th

* Put “Teacher” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Airport Travelers – Fresh Faces Needed)

* Men & Women All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Airline Travelers 18 – 80yrs

* MUST have luggage you can bring

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 30th

* Put “Cheap Tickets” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids”

* December Dates: 18-22 & January Dates: 2-5

* Also Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Big Karate Tournament Scene)

* Seeking 100+ Men & Women to portray crowd at a Karate Tournament (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: Early December

* Put “Man or Woman for Crowd Scene” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Big Karate Tournament Scene)

* Seeking: Real Karate Teams / Instructors & Referees w/Karate Tournament Experience

* Team members: 18yrs & Older…but must look younger

* Instructors & Referee: 30 – 55yrs

* Put “Real Team, Real Sensei, or Real Referee” in Subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Congregation Members)

* Men/Women All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your Sunday best Attire

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Police Officers)

* In-Shape Men & Women to portray Law Enforcement officers 18yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – MUST have Black Military/Police type boots!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)

* Seeking Men (All Ethnicities) to portray “NASA Ground Crew” 20yrs & Older

* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing

* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 4th (in Juliette, Ga. / Please look up before submitting)

* Put “Ground Pad” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)

* CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS // if hired, you’ll be on scaffolding next to the Shuttle! // It’s VERY SAFE, but if you get vertigo from looking down, don’t submit.

* Men (All Ethnicities) to portray NASA workers on Launch Pad 20yrs & Older

* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing

* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 5th (in Juliette, Ga. // Please look up before submitting)

* Put “Launch Pad” in subject line