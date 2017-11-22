Casting Call for Nov. 22 – 29 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Parents & Teachers)
* Black, Hispanic, Caucasian Men & Women to portray School Faculty & Parents
* Include your Vehicle info: Year, Color, Make, Model. NO Red, Black, White CARS!
* All Ethnicities 40 – 65yrs…. Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 29th
* Put “Teacher” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Airport Travelers – Fresh Faces Needed)
* Men & Women All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Airline Travelers 18 – 80yrs
* MUST have luggage you can bring
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 30th
* Put “Cheap Tickets” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids”
* December Dates: 18-22 & January Dates: 2-5
* Also Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking 100+ Men & Women to portray crowd at a Karate Tournament (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots: Early December
* Put “Man or Woman for Crowd Scene” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking: Real Karate Teams / Instructors & Referees w/Karate Tournament Experience
* Team members: 18yrs & Older…but must look younger
* Instructors & Referee: 30 – 55yrs
* Put “Real Team, Real Sensei, or Real Referee” in Subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Congregation Members)
* Men/Women All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your Sunday best Attire
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Police Officers)
* In-Shape Men & Women to portray Law Enforcement officers 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – MUST have Black Military/Police type boots!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* Seeking Men (All Ethnicities) to portray “NASA Ground Crew” 20yrs & Older
* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing
* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 4th (in Juliette, Ga. / Please look up before submitting)
* Put “Ground Pad” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS // if hired, you’ll be on scaffolding next to the Shuttle! // It’s VERY SAFE, but if you get vertigo from looking down, don’t submit.
* Men (All Ethnicities) to portray NASA workers on Launch Pad 20yrs & Older
* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing
* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 5th (in Juliette, Ga. // Please look up before submitting)
* Put “Launch Pad” in subject line