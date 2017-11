The Annual Holiday Soiree and Toy Drive will take place December 8, 2017, from 9p.m.-1:00 a.m. at The Fairmont 1429 Fairmont Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30318.

Music will be featured by Atlanta’s Own DJ Tron

Open Bar, Food, and Door Prizes will be provided. The toy drive will benefit The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program which gives toys to less than fortunate children.

Early Bird Tickets are $45.00 Ends Friday and General Admission is $65.00