Too Much Truth: Ceasar Mitchell Shares The Real Reason Why He Is Endorsing Mary Norwood

By Derrick Boazman
Atlanta City Council President, Ceasar Mitchell, came by the WAOK studio to address why he is supporting Mary Norwood to be the next Mayor of Atlanta.
Last Tuesday, Mitchell announced his endorsement during a press conference, and had everyone in Atlanta in a frenzy. Many people were shocked by his choice because Mitchell decided to support Norwood over another African American candidate, Keisha Lance Bottoms. Even Mayor Kasim Reed had something to say, referring  to Mitchell and Norwood as “one man, one woman, 2 losers.” During his interview on Too Much Truth with Derrick Boazman, Mitchell addresses why he made the choice that he made, and expressed a few words for the the current Atlanta mayor, stating that Reed’s comments are a distraction.

To find out what you missed, check out the interview below.

