Cardi B Teases New Material in Concert

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B had a breakout year in 2017. She made history by topping the Billboard charts with “Bodak Yellow” and emerged as a favorite on streaming services and social media. Cardi’s currently touring the world but the rapper has more new music up her sleeve. During a concert in the Netherlands, Cardi shared a snippet of a new lyrically explicit song.

“Who get this motherf—– started? (Cardi)/Who took your b—- out to party? (Cardi),” she raps. “Who is it thick in the cut? (Cardi)/Who got the bricks in the truck? (Cardi)/Them diamonds gon’ hit like a b—- on a b—- a– b—-/B—-, you a wanna be Cardi.”

Cardi shared clips of the live debut on Instagram. Her next single is due early next month, reports XXL.

Listen to Cardi’s new song here: