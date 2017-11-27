THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

East Point Gears Up For A Christmas Celebration This Holiday Season

It’s the holiday season and the city of East Point wants to invite you to their Christmas celebration. East Point Celebrates the Holidays kicks off Friday, December 1st at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Families and visitors of all ages are welcome to watch the annual tree lighting ceremony and the unveiling of East Point’s new Christmas tree. The event also includes the following:

  • Live performances from local artists
  • Hot cocoa and cider refreshments
  • Chances to take pictures with Santa Claus and more

The celebration will take place at East Point Commons located at 2777 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344. For more information, call 404.279.7126. The event is free and open to the public.

