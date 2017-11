Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin and former candidate Peter Aman have announced their endorsements of Mary Norwood for the city’s top leadership position. A former member of Atlanta City Council, Norwood faces Keisha Lance Bottoms in the December 5th runoff election for mayor of Atlanta. Bottoms has received endorsements from current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and former candidate Kwanza Hall.



Former candidate Ceasar Mitchell threw his support behind Norwood last week.