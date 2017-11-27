Frank Ocean Offers Fans Physical Versions of ‘Endless’

By Jon Wiederhorn

A week before Frank Ocean delivered his last official full-length album Blonde, he live-streamed the more experimental Endless. The music was accompanied by video footage of Ocean constructing a flight of stairs that metaphorically took him to a new level of sound.

Related: Frank Ocean Prevails in Father’s $14.5M Libel Lawsuit

Now, Ocean is offering vinyl and CD versions of the Endless on his website blonded.co. Fans can buy the vinyl for $35 or the CD and DVD package for $25. There’s also a VHS version for anyone who still owns a video tape recorder. That one’s $17.99, and Ocean is selling two double-sided posters for $30 each.

Fans who have patiently waited for physical copies of Endless should be thrilled since the original was streamed in August 2016. So, they shouldn’t mind waiting a little bit longer for the actual release to arrive in their mailboxes; vinyl orders will be shipped in six to eight weeks, while the CD and DVD will take four to five weeks to arrive, as will the VHS.