Pink Pajama Jam Retreat Plans To Bring Mothers And Daughters Together

I AM B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L. proudly presents its 13th Annual Pink Pajama Jam. This mother-daughter mentor retreat is designed to be more than just a slumber party, but a learning experience to transform young girls and mothers into becoming productive people. The retreat will also help mothers, guardians, and daughters build better relationships with each other through a series of fun activities and discussions. Below is a list of various subjects for mothers and daughters to engage.

Discussion on totally B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L. living & leading

How to stay confident while communicating with others

Building healthy relationships

Handling and understanding your emotions

Preparing your future

The dangers of bullying and how to practice self defense

The power and impact of social media

Practicing leadership styles

There will be a series of STEAM activities, games, relationship building with outstanding peers and mentors, a service project, and more activities for girls’ ages 8 to 18 years old. Membership is not required to participate and guardians, as well as qualified professionals mentoring young girls, are also invited to the best slumber party in Georgia!

The 13th Annual Pink Pajama Jam 2018 will begin on Saturday, January 13th through Sunday, January 14th. Participants are encouraged to check in at 1:00 p.m. The location for the Pink Pajama Jam will take place at Lake Lanier Island Legacy Lodge. The address is 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518. Spaces are limited and participants are encouraged to register early. The deadline for early registration is Thursday, November 30th. Attendees have until Tuesday, December 12th to sign up for regular registration. For more registration details, call 404.545.9051 or visit the website http://www.iambeautiful.org. Participants can also send an email to info@iambeautiful.org for additional information.