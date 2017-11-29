Atlanta Career Fair Invites Job Seekers To Meet Future Employers

Do you or someone you know need a job or a career change? The National Career Fairs is hosting an Atlanta Career Fair on Wednesday, December 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet potential employers from hundreds of companies, including New York Life, Diamond Resorts, Firestone, Ryder System, Inc., and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes, apply, participate in the interview process, and get hired on the spot. This event is also an opportunity for working professionals to take their career to the next level.

The Atlanta Career Fair will be held at the Ramada Plaza Atlanta on Wednesday, December 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address for the event is 450 Capital Park, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315. Job seekers must register in advance by going to http://www.nationalcareerfairs.com. For more information, call 1-877-561-5627 or send an email to contact@ncfairs.com.