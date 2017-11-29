VOTE EARLY NOW Polling locations | See how Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood fared in our mayoral forum | Norwood endorsements | Lance Bottoms endorsements | Listen to V-103

GRAMMY Fall-Out About Cardi B’s Nomination: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Cardi B, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Apparently ascending from the strip clubs to a hit reality show to a history-making hit and two GRAMMY Award nominations in not ALL pluses for Cardi B.

Here’s the thing: If her “Bodak Yellow” wins for best rap song she won’t actually get to take home the music industry’s highest honor, as it goes to the person or people who composed it – not the performer.

Related: GRAMMY Nominees for 2018 Announced

And because Cardi B isn’t listed as a writer, “so many people trying to discredit me,” she commented. To which Big Tigger replied: “Woman you have survived major odds. I’m rooting for you at all times. You’re a cool chick.

“But I always tell people,” he continued, “just be honest with who you are and what you are and they don’t have no reason to clap at you at all.”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live