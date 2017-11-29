GRAMMY Fall-Out About Cardi B’s Nomination: Trending Topics

Apparently ascending from the strip clubs to a hit reality show to a history-making hit and two GRAMMY Award nominations in not ALL pluses for Cardi B.

Here’s the thing: If her “Bodak Yellow” wins for best rap song she won’t actually get to take home the music industry’s highest honor, as it goes to the person or people who composed it – not the performer.

And because Cardi B isn’t listed as a writer, “so many people trying to discredit me,” she commented. To which Big Tigger replied: “Woman you have survived major odds. I’m rooting for you at all times. You’re a cool chick.

“But I always tell people,” he continued, “just be honest with who you are and what you are and they don’t have no reason to clap at you at all.”