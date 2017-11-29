Casting Call for 11/29 – 12/6 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com
* Seeking: In-Shape Attractive Black Men & Women for Club Scene 18 – 30yrs
* Also: “HIPSTER” Guys w/Beards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Finally: All Types & Ethnicities of In-Shape “New York City” types 18yrs & Older
* Put “Club Scene, Hipster, or New York Type” in subject line.
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking 100+ Men & Women to portray crowd at a Karate Tournament (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots: Early December
* Put “Man or Woman for Crowd Scene” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking: Real Karate Teams / Instructors & Referees w/Karate Tournament Experience
* Team members: 18yrs & Older…but must look younger
* Instructors & Referee: 30 – 55yrs
* Put “Real Team, Real Sensei, or Real Referee” in Subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com
* December Dates: 18-22 & January Dates: 2-5
* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Congregation Members)
* Men/Women All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your Sunday best Attire
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Police Officers)
* In-Shape Men & Women to portray Law Enforcement officers 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – MUST have Black Military/Police type boots!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Will Packer Dating Show” (TV)
* Male & Female Atlanta Professionals searching for that special someone 18yrs & Older
* To apply, please complete our online application:
http://www.lighthearted.com/casting/untitled-will-packer-dating-show/
* For Information email: pierregcasting@gmail.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking: LOTS of Native American Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday Dec. 12th
* Put “Native American Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* ALSO: Seeking: Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday Dec. 12th
* Put “Middle Eastern Woman, or Man” in Subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe portraying guest at a “White House State Dinner”
* Seeking: Men MUST be clean shaven w/shorter hair, or willing to get a haircut
* Seeking: Women w/Natural color hair – w/a “bob” haircut or willing to get a bob cut!
* Seeking: Men/Women – NO visible tattoos/piercings & NO obvious face/body augmentations
* All Ethnicities…18yrs & Older….Shoots: Dec. 6th
* Put “WHITE HOUSE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray: Bartenders, Servers, Piano Player, Military…
* …White House Staffers, Politicians, Russians at a “White House State Dinner”
* Seeking: Men MUST be clean shaven w/shorter hair, or willing to get a haircut
* Seeking: Women w/Natural color hair
* Seeking: Men/Women – NO visible tattoos/piercings & NO obvious face/body augmentations
* All Ethnicities…18yrs & Older….Shoots: Dec. 6th
* Put “Bartender, Server, Piano Player, Etc…” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)
* CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS // if hired, you’ll be on scaffolding next to the Shuttle! // It’s VERY SAFE, but if you get vertigo from looking down, don’t submit.
* Men (All Ethnicities) to portray NASA workers on Launch Pad 20yrs & Older
* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing
* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 5th (in Juliette, Ga. // Please look up before submitting)
* Put “Launch Pad” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Christmas Party)
* Fit Female w/Bartending/Server experience from restaurants like Hooters / Tilted Kilt
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older….Shoots: Saturday Dec. 9th
* Put “Specialty Waitress” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Now Boarding ATLANTA to PARIS – Fresh Faces Needed)
* Men & Women to portray European Travelers at an International airport 18 – 55yrs
* Shoots: Tuesday Dec. 5th
* Put “JetSetter” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(College Neighborhood – Fresh Faces Needed)
* Seeking Caucasian & Black Males/Females to portray College Campus Neighbors
* 18 – 35yrs….Shoots: Tuesday Dec. 5th
* Put “Collegiate” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com