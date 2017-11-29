Chance the Rapper Hits the Studio with Swizz Beatz

By Hayden Wright

Chance the Rapper has collaborated with everyone from Madonna to Kanye West—and it looks like he has another guest spot up his sleeve. Swizz Beatz shared an Instagram post from inside a studio where he and Chance were hanging out. Presumably, the two were working on some new music.

Swizz wrote: “I told y’all I’m in Mode!!!!! Happy Monday” with lightning emojis and the hashtag #albummode.

There’s more evidence that Swizz is recording new material with high-profile guests. Last week, he was pictured with J. Cole, reports Fader. A full decade has passed since Swizz released the critically acclaimed studio album One Man Band Man. Since then, he has started a family with wife Alicia Keys, attended Harvard Business School and released nine non-album singles.

See the photo of Chance and Swizz here: