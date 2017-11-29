Good Samaritan Shot 5 Times Trying To Stop Gas Station Robbery

Police say it happened around 1:30 this morning in southwest Atlanta. A man was pumping gas at the Texaco on Martin Luther King Junior Drive near Peyton Place, when he saw three men robbing another man. The observer pulled his own 9mm pistol in an effort to help the robbery victim, and that’s when he also became a victim.



According to police, one of the three robbers pulled a modified AK 47 striking the good samaritan five times. While the good samaritan was able to get off several shots, the suspects got away in a 4-door white sedan. The shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.