Logic Teams with Rag’n’Bone Man for ‘Broken People’

By Robyn Collins

Logic has teamed with Rag’n’Bone Man for the new track “Broken People.”

The collaboration will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film, Bright, which stars Will Smith.

“We’re broken people now, we’re burning out,” Rag’n’Bone Man sings on the hook. “So cold and bleeding now, now, now, gonna let you down, we’re broken people now, we’re broken people now.”

“I do it for the people,” Logic raps. “I’m fighting so we be equal, for my son and my sequel.”

Bright‘s soundtrack features other big-name artists including Bastille, Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, Migos, Marshmello, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, Portugal. The Man and more.

Bright: The Album drops on Dec. 13. The film will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22.

Check out the new track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.