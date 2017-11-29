THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

N.E.R.D Recruit Future for New Song ‘1000’

Filed Under: Future, N.E.R.D, Pharrell Williams
Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Scott T. Sterling

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D are have recruited Future for the band’s latest song, “1000.”

The dense, chaotic track finds Williams chanting over a raucous beat, with Future jumping on the second verse with a signature Autotuned rap.

The cut is the latest from N.E.R.D’s upcoming full-length, No One Ever Really Dies, due out on Dec. 15. It follows lead single, “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna.

Check out the new track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

