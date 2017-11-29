VOTE EARLY NOW Polling locations | See how Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood fared in our mayoral forum | Norwood endorsements | Lance Bottoms endorsements | Listen to V-103

Stepp Stewart’s “A Soulful Christmas” Marks 6th Season In Atlanta

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: a soulful christmas, porter sanford performing arts center, Stepp Stewart

Fresh from the traveling production of Disney’s “The Lion King”, Anthony Bryant has joined the cast of Stepp Stewart’s “A Soulful Christmas” holiday musical. Bryant says, “I play a dancing, whimsical character for the kids.” Director and playwright Stepp Stewart says “the audience is in for a real treat this season.”

soulful christmas banner Stepp Stewarts A Soulful Christmas Marks 6th Season In Atlanta

According to playwright and director Stepp Stewart,, “This African American Christmas tale takes you back to a time when Christmas Eve meant pure magic.” (Website photo)


The production will mark its sixth season in Atlanta when it opens Friday, December 1st, at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur. The holiday musical, which also features Atlanta radio talk show host Rashad Richey as “The Preacher”, runs through December 3rd. Click here for ticketing information.

