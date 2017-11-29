Stepp Stewart’s “A Soulful Christmas” Marks 6th Season In Atlanta

Fresh from the traveling production of Disney’s “The Lion King”, Anthony Bryant has joined the cast of Stepp Stewart’s “A Soulful Christmas” holiday musical. Bryant says, “I play a dancing, whimsical character for the kids.” Director and playwright Stepp Stewart says “the audience is in for a real treat this season.”



The production will mark its sixth season in Atlanta when it opens Friday, December 1st, at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur. The holiday musical, which also features Atlanta radio talk show host Rashad Richey as “The Preacher”, runs through December 3rd. Click here for ticketing information.