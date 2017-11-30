Crossing Guard Struck And Killed In Cobb County

Edna Umeh was well known to the students, teachers, and parents in Cobb County. She is identified as the school crossing guard who was struck and killed this morning on Veterans Memorial Highway at Dogden Road. She was directing traffic near Lindley Middle School in Mableton when, police say a red Ford Focus aggressively entered the center lane and hit Umeh. Witnesses say the driver was speeding and that Umeh was sent flying up to the power lines. The male driver had to be cut from the vehicle. Authorities say they started receiving calls about the incident at 8:55 a.m.



Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas, whose district includes the school, said it “hits hard” for her family because Umeh also helped her 7 year old daughter cross the street at Harmony-Leland Elementary School. “I don’t know how I’m going to tell my daughter that the lady who helps her across the street won’t be there tomorrow.” Thomas said that Umeh also worked at Pebblebrooke Middle School, with Lindley being her last post of the day. Thomas says that she arrived on scene after Umeh was struck. “We had to get rides for the school bus drivers who witnessed what happened. They just couldn’t drive anymore. Students on the buses also saw it happen.” Counselors will be at Lindley Middle School tomorrow. Representative Thomas says she will introduce legislation calling for the installation of school zone crossings.