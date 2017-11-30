DMX Records New Cover of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’

By Jon Wiederhorn

DMX might be getting a lump of coal this Christmas, since he was arrested earlier this year for alleged tax fraud to the tune of $1.7 million. But now maybe he’s hoping to get on Santa’s good side. The rapper just released his version of the holiday classic “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.”

A video of DMX rapping the song hit the internet in 2012 and quickly went viral; to date, it has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube. DMX made a studio recording of the song as part of Spotify’s new “Singles: Christmas” playlist.

Here’s DMX’s new celebration of Santa and Christmas: