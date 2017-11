Gunna just dropped a new EP called “Drip Or Drown” all executive produced by Wheezy Beats. Apart of a new wave and on Young Thug’s YSL label, Gunna isn’t slowing down anytime soon. There are 7 songs total and there is only one feature which is with Thug,“Don’t Play With it”. Check out the project and watch Culture Tomorrow Episode 2 with Gunna to get more familiar with him and his music.