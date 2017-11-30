RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Keisha Lance Bottoms Releases Tax Statements

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: atlanta mayor race, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood

Candidate for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has released her tax returns. This comes after a request from opponent Mary Norwood, who said during a recent candidates forum, that she believed in total transparency and accountability. Norwood released her tax statements on November 20th and called on Bottoms to do the same. Bottoms’tax documents are posted at keishalancebottoms.com/ethics. She garnered the most votes during the November 7th general election, out of a field of a dozen candidates for Atlanta’s top elected position.

cathy woolard campaign photo Keisha Lance Bottoms Releases Tax Statements

Photo provided by the Cathy Woolard for Mayor of Atlanta campaign


Bottom’s tax documents release, comes a day after opponent Norwood picked up another sought after endorsement. Cathy Woolard, who finished third in balloting in the race for Atlanta Mayor, announced that she would be supporting and voting for Norwood. Earlier this week, Shirley Franklin, Atlanta’s first woman mayor endorsed Norwood. The runoff election is on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

