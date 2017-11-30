Keisha Lance Bottoms Releases Tax Statements

Candidate for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has released her tax returns. This comes after a request from opponent Mary Norwood, who said during a recent candidates forum, that she believed in total transparency and accountability. Norwood released her tax statements on November 20th and called on Bottoms to do the same. Bottoms’tax documents are posted at keishalancebottoms.com/ethics. She garnered the most votes during the November 7th general election, out of a field of a dozen candidates for Atlanta’s top elected position.



Bottom’s tax documents release, comes a day after opponent Norwood picked up another sought after endorsement. Cathy Woolard, who finished third in balloting in the race for Atlanta Mayor, announced that she would be supporting and voting for Norwood. Earlier this week, Shirley Franklin , Atlanta’s first woman mayor endorsed Norwood. The runoff election is on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.