Last year it was Television’s Favorite Father, today it’s the Godfather Of Hip-Hop.

Russell Simmons – the co-founder of arguably the most iconic brand in the musical genre – has announced that he is stepping away from his businesses as new allegations of sexual assault have surfaced.

In a guest column/open letter to Simmons in the Hollywood Reporter, Jenny Lumet – daughter of director Sidney Lumet and Lena Horne’s granddaughter – claims that after taking him up on an offer of a ride home back in the early ’90s, he instead took her to his apartment, where she was assaulted. “I made the trade in my mind. I thought, ‘just keep him calm and you’ll get home.’ ”

The public face and name behind the Def Jam record label “has a different memory of the evening,” Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics. Nonetheless, he acknowledged Lumet’s “feelings of fear and intimidation are real”; and went on to apologize “for being thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over the many decades.”

Adding: “I don’t want to be a distraction, so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded.”

“WOW,” Tigger remarked in near disbelief. “That’s. Amazing.”

“I’m like…amazing.”