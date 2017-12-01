1000 Men March Planned In Atlanta

Men are being called to “take charge of the community.” That’s how Unite or Die founder and president Zacharias Muhammad explains the 1000 Men March that is planned for January 20, 2018. There’s a coordination meeting this Sunday, December 3, at 7 p.m. at The Beloved Church in Atlanta. According to Jay Morrison, another organizer, “We’re calling on our women as well to come to the organizing committee, because for 1000 men to come together to step up to the plate and take responsibility for reclaiming our community, we’re going to need the help and support of our women.”