Lil Uzi Vert has released the music video for the remix of “The Way Life Goes,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The ominous clip features Uzi tied up in the forest next to an open grave, and it only gets worse from there. Minaj adds her verses from a rustic cabin, where she wields a rather large hunting knife.

which features explicit language