Mother Gunned Down In Car With Baby In Back Seat

By Maria Boynton
DeKalb County Police want to know who killed a woman in her car with a baby in the back seat. It happened shortly before 11:30 Sunday night on Terry Mill Road in Atlanta. Police say it’s a miracle that the 1 year old girl wasn’t also shot and killed. The woman, who was the child’s mother, is identified as 33 year old Tamika Trimble. Police reportedly believe there was more than one shooter. According to DeKalb police Captain A.W. Ford, “the driver fled and the other vehicle followed”, adding that when Trimble’s car stopped, “the killer continued shooting at her.” DeKalb spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says, “We do believe she may have been targeted, but we don’t believe it was domestic-related.” Trimble was on her way home when the shooting occurred. The child is with the Department of Family and Children Services.

