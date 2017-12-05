THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Atlanta’s New Mayor Being Decided Today

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: atlanta mayor race, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood

They beat out ten other candidates to claim the top spots. When Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood awake tomorrow morning, one will have been elected to become the next mayor of Atlanta, the other will become a private citizen.

norwood and bottoms by murray e1508178776114 Atlantas New Mayor Being Decided Today

The latest WSB-TV/Landmark Communications Poll has Mary Norwood (l) 6 points ahead of Keisha Lance Bottoms (r) in the race for Mayor of Atlanta. (Credit: Sonia Murray/Entercom)


In the general election held on November 7, Bottoms garnered the most votes, 26 percent, while Norwood came in second with 21 percent. Both are former members of the Atlanta City Council. Former fellow council member Cathy Woolard placed third in the race for mayor. She collected 17 percent of the vote, while businessman Peter Aman, with 11 percent, came in fourth place. Woolard and Aman have endorsed Norwood, along with 6th place finisher, former Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell. Seventh place finisher Kwanza Hall, also a former Council member, has endorsed Bottoms. Fifth place finisher Vincent Fort, a former Georgia State Senator, did not endorse either candidate. Bottoms received the backing of current Mayor Kasim Reed.
voting early dec 2017 Atlantas New Mayor Being Decided Today

Voters lined up Friday outside the library on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta to cast early ballots for the December 5th election. (Credit: Patricia Crawford/Entercom)


Atlanta’s last 5 mayors have been African American: The late Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, and Reed. Young endorsed Bottoms, while Franklin is supporting Norwood. Franklin was Atlanta’s first female mayor. The one getting the most votes in today’s election will be the second.

There are 34 political contests being decided today in metro Atlanta. Voting precincts are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Fulton County and the city of Atlanta. Precincts in other areas of metro Atlanta also opened at 7 a.m. but close at 7 p.m. Voters who aren’t sure of where to vote can go to the Secretary of State’s Voter page.

