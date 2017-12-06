THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More
By Maria Boynton
Filed Under:ATLANTA GA, Mary Norwood, mayor-elect keisha lance bottoms

It happened one day almost 2 years ago, according to Keisha Lance Bottoms. She says, “On November 30, 2015, sitting in Impact Church, is when I received my confirmation from God.” That is when Bottoms says she knew that she wanted to be the next Atlanta Mayor. “I’d been wrestling with it, praying about it, and talking about it with my husband and friends”, Bottoms adding, she knew in her spirit that this was the journey that God had put she and her supporters on. She says, “that’s why we were able to stand strong when all of these weapons were coming and they were just falling at our feet, they just wouldn’t prosper.” With 100% of the precincts counted in Tuesday’s election, Bottoms bested Mary Norwood by 759 votes. Norwood wants a recount. Says Mayor-elect Bottoms, “I’m grateful that the people of Atlanta stood in faith and showed up and voted.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live