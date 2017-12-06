It happened one day almost 2 years ago, according to Keisha Lance Bottoms. She says, “On November 30, 2015, sitting in Impact Church, is when I received my confirmation from God.” That is when Bottoms says she knew that she wanted to be the next Atlanta Mayor. “I’d been wrestling with it, praying about it, and talking about it with my husband and friends”, Bottoms adding, she knew in her spirit that this was the journey that God had put she and her supporters on. She says, “that’s why we were able to stand strong when all of these weapons were coming and they were just falling at our feet, they just wouldn’t prosper.” With 100% of the precincts counted in Tuesday’s election, Bottoms bested Mary Norwood by 759 votes. Norwood wants a recount. Says Mayor-elect Bottoms, “I’m grateful that the people of Atlanta stood in faith and showed up and voted.”