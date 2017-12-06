THE POLLS ARE NOW CLOSED We're LIVE With Keisha Lance Bottoms And Mary Norwood | How We Got To Here In The Atlanta Mayoral Race | Listen To Ryan Cameron, Jean Ross And Former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell As The Results Come In!
By Jean Ross
Filed Under:Atlanta elections, Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood

Close to midnight the results of one of most contentious races in Atlanta politics were announced. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Atlanta Mayor with 46,464 votes. Mary Norwood who also lost to current Mayor Kasim Reed 8 years ago came in second with 45,705 votes.

In her acceptance speech Keisha Lance Bottoms called for all of Atlanta to come together declaring that “You are Atlanta, I am Atlanta, We are Atlanta.”

Former Mayor Bill Campbell called the victory “astounding” and said the win shows the African American community believes in the long line of African American leadership.

Councilwoman Mary Norwood did not concede the race and said she would wait until Thursday for provisional and absentee ballots to be counted.

In other races, longtime City Councilwoman Felicia Moore soundly defeated Councilman Alex Wan for the office of City Council President.

In Fulton County Rob Pitts won the race for County Commission Chairman and Natalie Hall won a seat as County Commissioner from the 4th District.

More results on Wednesday.

