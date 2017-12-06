Colin Kaepernick has been heralded for basically not saying anything at all, but last night it was WHO was heralding him that drew all the attention.

(And at least according to Ryan Cameron and Jarard J, she didn’t have to say a word).

Related: Colin Kaepernick, “The Man Who Became A Movement”

When it was announced that Beyonce was presenting Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, “YOU KNOW [the crowd’s] mouth fell open,” Ryan insisted. “And their mouth REALLY fell open when she walked out on that stage.

“Because when I tell you boy, Boy, BOY!”

“She looked INCREDIBLE!” added Jarard J (in case “boy, Boy, BOY wasn’t clear).

Apparently during all of that admiring those two didn’t notice that Beyonce had some pretty laudatory things to say about the onetime NFL quarterback who led the protest of racial injustice by kneeling on the sideline.

“Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction,” she said. “Colin took action with no fear of consequence

or repercussion. Only hope to change the world for the better.”