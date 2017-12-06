Atlanta Film Office

Central Casting Georgia

“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Men/Women Law Enforcement types who own a “Wet Suit” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday December 8th (In Stone Mountain // All Ethnicities)

* Put “Cop w/Wet Suit” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Men & Women “Midwestern” types to portray Store/Mall Shoppers 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday December 8th (In Stone Mountain // All Ethnicities)

* Put “Midwestern Shopper” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com

* Seeking: In-Shape Attractive Black Men & Women for Club Scene 18 – 30yrs

* Also: “HIPSTER” Guys w/Beards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Finally: All Types & Ethnicities of In-Shape “New York City” types 18yrs & Older

* Put “Club Scene, Hipster, or New York Type” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: LOTS of Native American Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday December 12th

* Put “Native American Man, or Woman” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* ALSO: Seeking: Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday December 12th

* Put “Middle Eastern Woman, or Man” in Subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com

* December Dates: 18-22 & January Dates: 2-5

* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Males w/Very Long Hair, Big Afros, Dreads, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Big Karate Tournament Scene)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray “Event Staff & Crowd” at a Karate Tournament

* Submit ASAP!!….All Ethnicities…..18yrs & Older

* Put “Event Staff, or Crowd” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Big Karate Tournament Scene)

* Seeking: Real Karate Teams / Instructors & Referees w/Karate Tournament Experience

* SUBMIT ASAP!!…..Team members: 18yrs & Older…but must look younger

* SUBMIT ASAP!!……Instructors & Referee: 30 – 55yrs

* Put “Real Team, Real Sensei, or Real Referee” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(1980’s Martial Arts Students)

* Seeking 1980’s type Martial Arts Students – w/80’s hairstyle (think Ferris Bueller)

* Include in Submission: Days of your availability & any Martial Arts experience

* All Ethnicities…..14 – 25yrs (Minors must be submitted by parents)

* Put “80’s Martial Arts Student” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Skateboarders)

* Seeking Skateboarders w/Board & and able to Skate in Empty Pool

* Submit ASAP!!….All Ethnicities…..18yrs & Older

* Put “Skateboarder” in Subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(1970’s Congregation Members)

* Men/Women All Shapes, Ethnicities to portray 1970’s Church Members 18yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your 70’s Sunday Best Attire

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Police Officers)

* In-Shape Men & Women to portray Law Enforcement officers 18yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – MUST have Black Military/Police type boots!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(FEATURED ROLE)

* Young Black Women 18 – 22yrs….MUST Look 16yrs old

* Height: Under 5’5”….Body: Thin Frame….Hair: Dark / No braids, or Unnatural colors

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “Young Lady” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Upscale Bistro)

* Male/Female Executive types w/Upscale Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing your Upscale Business Attire

* Shoot Dates: December 13th & 14th – Must be available Both Days

* Put “Upscale Bistro” in subject line