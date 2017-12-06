Atlanta Film Office
Central Casting Georgia
“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Seeking: Men/Women Law Enforcement types who own a “Wet Suit” 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: This Friday December 8th (In Stone Mountain // All Ethnicities)
* Put “Cop w/Wet Suit” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Men & Women “Midwestern” types to portray Store/Mall Shoppers 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: This Friday December 8th (In Stone Mountain // All Ethnicities)
* Put “Midwestern Shopper” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com
* Seeking: In-Shape Attractive Black Men & Women for Club Scene 18 – 30yrs
* Also: “HIPSTER” Guys w/Beards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Finally: All Types & Ethnicities of In-Shape “New York City” types 18yrs & Older
* Put “Club Scene, Hipster, or New York Type” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: LOTS of Native American Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday December 12th
* Put “Native American Man, or Woman” in Subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* ALSO: Seeking: Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tuesday December 12th
* Put “Middle Eastern Woman, or Man” in Subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com
* December Dates: 18-22 & January Dates: 2-5
* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Males w/Very Long Hair, Big Afros, Dreads, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray “Event Staff & Crowd” at a Karate Tournament
* Submit ASAP!!….All Ethnicities…..18yrs & Older
* Put “Event Staff, or Crowd” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Big Karate Tournament Scene)
* Seeking: Real Karate Teams / Instructors & Referees w/Karate Tournament Experience
* SUBMIT ASAP!!…..Team members: 18yrs & Older…but must look younger
* SUBMIT ASAP!!……Instructors & Referee: 30 – 55yrs
* Put “Real Team, Real Sensei, or Real Referee” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(1980’s Martial Arts Students)
* Seeking 1980’s type Martial Arts Students – w/80’s hairstyle (think Ferris Bueller)
* Include in Submission: Days of your availability & any Martial Arts experience
* All Ethnicities…..14 – 25yrs (Minors must be submitted by parents)
* Put “80’s Martial Arts Student” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(Skateboarders)
* Seeking Skateboarders w/Board & and able to Skate in Empty Pool
* Submit ASAP!!….All Ethnicities…..18yrs & Older
* Put “Skateboarder” in Subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(1970’s Congregation Members)
* Men/Women All Shapes, Ethnicities to portray 1970’s Church Members 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your 70’s Sunday Best Attire
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Police Officers)
* In-Shape Men & Women to portray Law Enforcement officers 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – MUST have Black Military/Police type boots!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(FEATURED ROLE)
* Young Black Women 18 – 22yrs….MUST Look 16yrs old
* Height: Under 5’5”….Body: Thin Frame….Hair: Dark / No braids, or Unnatural colors
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “Young Lady” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Upscale Bistro)
* Male/Female Executive types w/Upscale Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older
* Submit pictures wearing your Upscale Business Attire
* Shoot Dates: December 13th & 14th – Must be available Both Days
* Put “Upscale Bistro” in subject line