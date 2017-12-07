TH BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE FROM THE V-103 TAILGATE The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith and Jarard J will be hosting as Big Tigger broadcasts LIVE - AND Greg Street will be at Falcons Landing!| MEET US THERE at Northside Drive and Rhodes Street next to the Vine City MARTA station - where they will be pouring Courvoisier and Effen Vodka at the Liquid Luxury Lounge | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE
Filed Under:Big Sean, Metro Boomin
Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When Big Sean and Metro Boomin said that their collaborative new album, Double or Nothing, was “coming soon,” they really meant it.

Related: Big Sean and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album ‘Double or Nothing’

Big Sean has gone on social media today (Dec. 7) to reveal that the joint full-length is set to debut tomorrow, Dec. 8.

The rapper also shared the album’s tracklist, with features from 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more.

See the Twitter announcement below.

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Contact Us
Get The App

Listen Live