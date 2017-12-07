Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem has opened up about the current American president in a new interview with Elton John for Interview magazine.

The Detroit rapper discussed his decision to perform an anti-Donald Trump freestyle during this year’s BET Awards.

“It was about having the right to stand up to oppression,” Eminem said. “I mean, that’s exactly what the people in the military and the people who have given their lives for this country have fought for—for everybody to have a voice and to protest injustices and speak out against s— that’s wrong. We’re not trying to disrespect the military, we’re not trying to disrespect the flag, we’re not trying to disrespect our country. But s— is going on that we want to make you aware of. We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us. He knows what he’s doing.”

The rapper went on emphasize his love of country, despite the tides of division presently rocking the nation.

“As long as he’s got his base, he does not give a f— about anybody else in America,” Eminem said of Trump. “But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them. I still feel like America is the greatest country to live in. This is my opinion. But we have issues that we need to work on and we need to do better.”