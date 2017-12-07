Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Robyn Collins

Migos have released the music video for “MotorSport,” the first single from their upcoming Culture II.

Related: Migos ‘Culture II’ Coming Early Next Year?

Like the song, the clip features both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The video was directed by Bradley & Pablo alongside Migos’ Quavo and features the Atlanta trio hanging out in luxury vehicles.

Culture II is reportedly scheduled to drop in January 2018.

Currently, the clip is an Apple Music exclusive, which you can check out here.