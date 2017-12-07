Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

What does an emerging rap sensation get himself for a Christmas? In the case of Post Malone, it’s a face tattoo that reads “Stay away” over his right eyebrow.

Related: Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ is a Total Bloodbath



The rapper told TMZ that he got the eye-raising new ink specifically to make his mother mad.

“I kind of just wanted [to] p— my mom off,” he said in a video. “I know she’s really upset, but I love you so much, mama, you’re the best. I’m sorry.

“No, I mean it’s f—ing song lyrics. I figured how ignorant can I be, so [I’ll] just f—— tattoo my face,” Malone added with a laugh. “You only live once.”

See Malone’s recent ink in the Instagram post below.