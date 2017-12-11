This segment of today’s Trending Topics should begin and end with this one sentence: LeToya Luckett got married over the weekend. Period.

Instead, since it IS about Luckett one can’t help but wonder if there was a sighting of her fellow original member of Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, at the ceremony?

And since other members of one of the best-selling female groups of all time (LaTavia Roberson, Michelle Williams) WERE in attendance, a second question: Was Beyonce even invited?

Finally, while we’re here asking questions out loud – Big Tigger added that Tank performed. Did he dare do that “When We…” song?!

But we digress – CONGRATULATIONS Mrs. Walker!