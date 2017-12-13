Atlanta Film Office
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Park Kids)
* Girls & Boys 7 – 12yrs to play in the park (All Ethnicities)
* Parents MUST complete a GA. DOL application (Child Work Permit form)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT
* Put “PARK KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Park Parents)
* Men & Women 30 – 40yrs to portray parents in the park (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT
* Put “PARK PARENTS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(Young Lady – FEATURED ROLE)
* Young Black Women 18 – 22yrs….MUST Look 16yrs old
* Height: Under 5’5”….Body: Thin Frame….Hair: Dark / No braids, or Unnatural colors
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “Young Lady” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(CITY COUNCILPERSON)
* Men & Women w/Nice Business wardrobe to portray City Council//Politician
* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “City Council” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com
(1970’s Congregation Members)
* Men/Women All Shapes, Ethnicities to portray 1970’s Church Members 18yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your 70’s Sunday Best Attire
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Busty Cocktail Waitress)
* Attractive BUSTY Female to portray Casino Cocktail Waitress (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th
* Put “Cocktail Waitress” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Viva Las Vegas)
* Men/Women to portray Casino Gamblers playing Slots, Card Games, Roulette, etc.
* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older
* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th
* Put “Bet It All On Black” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Holy Craps)
* Men & Women to portray Casino Game Dealers (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older
* List any experience as a Dealer (if any) in your submission
* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th
* Put “Place Your Bets” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com
* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Males w/Very Long Hair, Big Afros, Dreads, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com
(3-Day Booking – Last Chance at Holiday $$$)
* Men & Women w/Nice Wardrobe to portray Upscale Restaurant Patrons
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: December 19th, 20th, and 21st – MUST be available all 3 Days
* Put “Restaurant Patron” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
(Holiday $$$)
* Men to portray Cops, Security Officers, Military, etc. (All Ethnicities) 20 – 55yrs
* List any experience you have in your submission
* Put “Law Enforcement, Security, or Military” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)
* Seeking: Middle Eastern & Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Middle Eastern or Asian Woman, Man” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Seeking: Caucasian Twin Babies (Girls, Boys, Combo) 6mo – 1year old
* Shoots: January 5th
* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com