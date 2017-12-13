Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment

.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Park Kids)

* Girls & Boys 7 – 12yrs to play in the park (All Ethnicities)

* Parents MUST complete a GA. DOL application (Child Work Permit form)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT

* Put “PARK KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Park Parents)

* Men & Women 30 – 40yrs to portray parents in the park (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT

* Put “PARK PARENTS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(Young Lady – FEATURED ROLE)

* Young Black Women 18 – 22yrs….MUST Look 16yrs old

* Height: Under 5’5”….Body: Thin Frame….Hair: Dark / No braids, or Unnatural colors

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “Young Lady” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(CITY COUNCILPERSON)

* Men & Women w/Nice Business wardrobe to portray City Council//Politician

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “City Council” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Saints & Sinners” (TV) SSS3Extras@gmail.com

(1970’s Congregation Members)

* Men/Women All Shapes, Ethnicities to portray 1970’s Church Members 18yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Submit your pictures wearing your 70’s Sunday Best Attire

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Busty Cocktail Waitress)

* Attractive BUSTY Female to portray Casino Cocktail Waitress (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th

* Put “Cocktail Waitress” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Viva Las Vegas)

* Men/Women to portray Casino Gamblers playing Slots, Card Games, Roulette, etc.

* All Ethnicities 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th

* Put “Bet It All On Black” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Holy Craps)

* Men & Women to portray Casino Game Dealers (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older

* List any experience as a Dealer (if any) in your submission

* Shoots: Next Tuesday Dec. 19th

* Put “Place Your Bets” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Sign up for “Winter Camp For Kids” @ graystudiosla.com

* ALSO: Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Males w/Very Long Hair, Big Afros, Dreads, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Shaft” (Film) Shaftextras@gmail.com

(3-Day Booking – Last Chance at Holiday $$$)

* Men & Women w/Nice Wardrobe to portray Upscale Restaurant Patrons

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: December 19th, 20th, and 21st – MUST be available all 3 Days

* Put “Restaurant Patron” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

(Holiday $$$)

* Men to portray Cops, Security Officers, Military, etc. (All Ethnicities) 20 – 55yrs

* List any experience you have in your submission

* Put “Law Enforcement, Security, or Military” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Miracle Workers” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi)

* Seeking: Middle Eastern & Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Middle Eastern or Asian Woman, Man” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Caucasian Twin Babies (Girls, Boys, Combo) 6mo – 1year old

* Shoots: January 5th

* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com